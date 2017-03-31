The Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library will host a reception for an exhibit about former Gov. Coke Stevenson at 3 p.m. today in the Formby Room.

Chancellor Robert Duncan will speak at the event. Stevenson’s daughter, Jane Chandler, and his grandson, Rep. Andrew Murr, also will speak at the event. Murr is a Texas Tech School of Law alumnus.

Stevenson was the governor of Texas from 1941 to 1947 and was known as “Mr. Texas.” He was born in northern Mason County on March 20, 1888. In his early years, Stevenson worked as a cowhand, built windmills and owned a freight line at age 16.

Later, Stevenson went on to work as a janitor at a bank and later became a clerk. Eventually, he was the bank president. While working in the bank, Stevenson apprenticed in law, passed the bar exam and established a practice that lasted more than 60 years. Next, he entered politics as the Kimble County Attorney and County Judge before going on to the Texas House of Representatives. In 1938, he was elected lieutenant governor and in 1941, he became governor.

For many years Texas historians believed that Stevenson’s personal papers had been destroyed in a barn fire. The collection includes diaries, legal papers and photographs from when Stevenson was 1 year old up to his death.

After the reception and exhibit opening, the records will be available for public research purposes.

For more information, contact Monte Monroe, SWC/SCL archivist, at 834.3063 or monte.monroe@ttu.edu.