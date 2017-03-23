TTU HomeTechAnnounce

COWamongus! Lunch Specials
Our Specials are back for the Spring Semester.  Here is what we are doing for specials this semester:

Monday: Sliced Brisket Sandwich with fries or onion rings and a 24oz drink for $7.49

Thursday:  Bacon Cheese Burgers with fries or onion rings and a 24oz drink for $7.99

We now offer pickle fries (fried pickles) with every order for $.75

You can now add queso to your fries for $.49 or have some chips and queso with your quesadillas

Our Homemade Ice Cream has also returned. 
Posted:
3/23/2017

Originator:
Adrian Rodriguez

Email:
redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu

Department:
Animal and Food Sciences


