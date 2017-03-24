Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, invites you to join Noche de Poesía y Tradición at Rosa´s Café. While enjoying traditional Hispanic dishes, we will also be reciting poetry from medieval and modern times. We will meet at Rosa´s Café at 6pm on Friday, March 24. Bring your favorite literary works to share and discuss. Say you are joining Sigma Delta Pi when you come to the restaurant. Hope to see you there!

