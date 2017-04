SBA PROGRAMS & RESOURCES workshop

FREE workshop:

*Gain a basic understanding of resources and services

*Learn about various financing options available

*Learn what banks look for when lending money



WHEN:Monday, April 24, 2017

TIME: 6-8pm

COST: FREE

WHERE: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock, TX

Call Elaine @ 745-1637 to register. Or click this link to register online

4/3/2017



Originator:

ELAINE Melot



Email:

elaine.melot@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Small Business Development Center