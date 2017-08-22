TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
FAMILY WEEKEND IS SEPTEMBER 29 - September 30, 2017
Family Weekend has been a tradition at Texas Tech since 1936! Students, invite your families to attend. Be part of the tradition and spend time with your family during the weekend's activities including the Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State football game!

For more information about Family Weekend and to view the schedule and purchase tickets, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/family.php.

Posted:
8/22/2017

Originator:
Morgan Brannon

Email:
morgan.brannon@ttu.edu

Department:
Parent Relations


Categories