Looking for the IDEAL Summer job? Come to one of our many info sessions offered this spring to learn more about what you can do to become part of the Summer 2017 IDEAL camp counselor team. We host many camps throughout the summer so our schedule is flexible. All of our camps are held here on campus and we will cover you room, board, plus this is a PAID Position!! The best thing about working for one of our camps is the impact on the youth you will make in such a short time. To get an application, you MUST come to one of the following info sessions:

March 23 – 2pm-3pm MCOM 306 April 4 – 5pm-7pm MCOM 266 April 5 – 2pm-3pm HS 273 Posted:

3/23/2017



Originator:

Leticia Hernandez



Email:

lett.hernandez@ttu.edu



Department:

Science Its a Girl Thing





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

