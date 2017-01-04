On Saturday, April 1, join the TTU Vernacular Music Center, the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, and the Roots Music Institute for "Ye Carnevale of Fooles," a street festival and evening dance. Live music and dance, jugglers and mimes, and food trucks will all contribute to this all-ages, family-friendly event.



Featured VMC ensembles will include the Celtic Ensemble, Bal-folk TTU (French folk), the Early Music Estampie Band (medieval), the Balkan Ensemble, the Tango Orchestra, and Mariachi Los Matadores.



Community partners to the VMC will include the youth Morris dance team "The Brothers Grimm," the Tech Irish Set Dancers with the Caprock Céilí Band, and theHub City Contra, which will collaborate with Bal-folk TTU for the evening dance at 7:00pm in the LHUCA's Christine DeVitt Icehouse.

The schedule of performances will host multiple ensembles both outdoors on the LHUCA Plaza and inside the Christine DeVitt Icehouse.



3:00pm-3:30pm Celtic Ensemble & TTU Bal-Folk (on the plaza)



3:30pm-3:45pm Brothers Grimm & fiddlers (on the plaza)



3:30pm-3:45pm Celtic Ensemble & TTU Bal-Folk (in the Icehouse)



3:45pm-4:15pm Early Music - Estampie Band (on the plaza)



4:15pm-4:30pm Bal-Folk TTU (on the plaza)



4:15pm-4:30pm Early Music - Estampie Band (in the Icehouse)



4:30pm-5:00pm Balkan Ensemble (on the plaza)



5:00pm-5:15pm Tech Irish Set Dancers & Caprock Céilí Band (on the plaza)



5:00pm-5:15pm Balkan Ensemble (in the Icehouse)



5:15pm-5:45pm Tango Orchestra (on the plaza)



5:45pm-6:00pm Tango Orchestra (in the Icehouse)



6:00pm-6:30pm Mariachi Los Matadores (on the plaza)



6:30pm-6:45pm Mariachi Los Matadores (in the Icehouse)



7:00pm-9:00pm Open dance featuring Bal-Folk TTU & the Hub City Contra...instruction provided, and no previous experience necessary!





For more information, please contact the directors of the Vernacular Music Center:



Dr. Christopher J. Smith, at christopher.smith@ttu.edu, or at (806) 438-5067



Professor Roger Landes, at roger.landes@ttu.edu





And please check out and share the Facebook event!