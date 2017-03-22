Sociology is offering SOC 7000 Research Hours: Cross-national Crime & Terrorism at the TTU Seville Center in Spain during Summer I (May 25 – June 28, 2017).

In SOC 7000: Cross-national Crime & Terrorism, you will learn how other countries define crime and how their crimes are different from the U. S. The course has a cross-national emphasis on law and crime trends in Spain and other countries and ends with a discussion of the types and causes of terrorism. We will take field trips to Granada, Madrid, and see ancient Roman ruins in Italica. You will meet criminal justice personnel from Spain and visit the High Court of Andalusia. ??

For more information contact Dr. Martha Smithey: m.smithey@ttu.edu .