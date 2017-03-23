• Have you ever conducted library research?

• Are you a TTU student, staff or faculty member?

• Do you have 30 minutes–1 hour to spare next week?



Students, staff, and faculty members are needed to participate in a usability test for library website redesign. The study will take place in the Library and consist of organizing cards labeled with web content to different groups or completing simple tasks on a computer while we record your screen and comments. The session will take about 30 minutes–1 hour. Participants who complete the tasks will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.



Email Jingjing Wu at jingjing.wu@ttu.edu for details.



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program of Texas Tech University.

