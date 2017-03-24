Are you a faculty member interested in leading students abroad? Please know that the faculty-led program proposal deadlines are quickly approaching! Please review the Study Abroad website to learn more about taking Texas Tech students abroad.
Deadlines for New Faculty-Led Program Proposals:
- April 15, 2017 - Proposal deadline for programs to take place during fall break, 2017 and intersession (December, 2017-January, 2018)
- May 1, 2017 - Proposal deadline for programs to take place during spring break, Maymester, and summer 2018