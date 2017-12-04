Would you like to lead Texas Tech students abroad? The proposal deadline for new faculty-led programs is quickly approaching! Please review the Study Abroad website to learn more about taking Texas Tech students abroad.
If you have questions, please email Whitney Longnecker, Study Abroad Faculty-Led Program Coordinator.
Deadlines for New Faculty-Led Program Proposals:
- April 15, 2017 - Proposal deadline for programs to take place during fall break, 2017 and intersession (December, 2017-January, 2018)
- May 1, 2017 - Proposal deadline for programs to take place during spring break, Maymester, and summer 2018