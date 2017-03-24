|
DINGUS SCHOLARSHIP- APPLY TODAY!
The Dingus Scholarship is open to ALL students majoring in Law, Mass Communications, History, Political Science, or CMLL.
Deadline: Friday, March 31, 2017 by 5:00 PM
Applicants should:
-have a deep interest in international relations and be able to demonstrate some type of involvement or tangible contribution to this area of activity;
-agree with the philosophical ideals of the United Nations;
-have a financial need.
To apply, students must provide the following information:
THERE IS NO FORMAL APPLICATION TO COMPLETE! Applicants should organize and submit the information listed below to:
Office of International Affairs
Attn: Kelley Coleman
Director, International Operations and Outreach
MS5004
kelley.coleman@ttu.edu
-transcripts;
-three letters of recommendation;
-a typed statement discussing the student's interest in international affairs and the United Nations;
-career objectives;
-a cover sheet listing the student's name, address, telephone number, email, R#, and major field of study.
Awards up to $1,000 and several lesser ones available. This scholarship will be awarded for the academic year beginning August 2017.
For additional information, contact: Office of International Affairs @ 806-742-3667 *Kelley Coleman or email: kelley.coleman@ttu.edu
