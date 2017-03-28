TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ePAF Originators: Summer ePAF Refresher & Classes are scheduled!!

As a new or experienced summer ePAF Originator, you can select from the following presentations.

For experienced Originators, on Thursday, April 6, at the Administrators Group Meeting, a Refresher of Summer ePAF procedures will be presented (about 10 minutes at the end of the agenda).

Classes for ePAF Summer School Appointments are available on the SumTotal Registration site:  
   • Wednesday, March 29th, 2:30 PM
   • Thursday, April 20, 2:00PM 
   • Thursday, May 25, 2:00PM

The ePAF procedures are the same as in previous summers.

Questions may be directed to the AFISM Resource Center by emailing AFISM 2KNOW (in the Outlook address book) or by calling 2-KNOW (742-5669). 
