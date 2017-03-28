TTU’s Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures is an accredited center for the Paris Chamber of Commerce B 2 French for Professionals test. The test will be administered at 1:30 pm on April 12th, 2017 in the Language Learning Laboratory & Research Center, located in the basement of the Foreign Languages building on the TTU campus. The registration deadline is April 2, 2017.



For more information, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/langlab/DFPB2Exam.php



The cost of the test is $110; you can register by visiting the link above and clicking on the Paypal button.

Email any questions to Dr. Carole Edwards

3/28/2017



Originator:

Stephanie Santos



Email:

Email: stephanie.santos@ttu.edu



Department:

Department: Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





