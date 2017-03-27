Please join us for the Ambassadors’ Forum Panel on March 27, 2017. Thanks to the generosity of the Center for Global Understanding and The CH Foundation, Texas Tech’s Office of International Affairs will welcome a most distinguished group from the American Academy of Diplomacy (AAD) to present on “Changing Constants: Diplomatic Challenges for the New Administration.”

The new administration of President Trump is facing a raft of diplomatic challenges around the world. Underlying many of the specifics is a basic dilemma challenging the principles and values that have guided US foreign policy for over 70 years. What alliances are worth keeping? How different must our assumptions and policies be from those that have guided administrations of both parties? The program will look at three case studies as presented by the ambassadors during a panel discussion. In addition to AAD’s President, Ambassador Ron Neumann, we will have Ambassadors John Beyrle (Russia), Kathleen Stephens (Asia), and Kurt Volker (former US Ambassador to NATO) speaking on Europe.

This is a rare opportunity for our students, faculty, and community members to participate in engaging and thought provoking globally-focused discussions. The event will be livestreamed at www.ttu.edu/livestream

.

When: March 27, 2017

When: 5:30-6:30

Where: International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Ave.