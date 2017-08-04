TTU HomeTechAnnounce

6TH ANNUAL SPRING FOOD FESTIVAL

Raindrop Foundation in collaboration with Turkish Student Association proudly organizes the 6th annual Spring Food festival at Raindrop Foundation. 

The festival will be held between 12 pm - 3 pm on Saturday, April 8th. 

There will be plenty of delicious authentic food: Kebabs, Desserts (e.g., Baklava), Gyro (Doner), Pastries, many more for very low prices!

Note: Free admission

Purchase tickets for food - 1 Ticket = $ 1 (Food prices vary – Cash only!) 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization, Turkish Student Association.

 

 
Posted:
3/23/2017

Originator:
Serife Turan

Email:
serife.turan@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/8/2017

Location:
29 Briercroft Office Park, Lubbock, TX 79412

