FREE FOOD: Join us on Tuesday, March 28th, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM in the Free Speech Area for FREE vegan hot dogs.





TTU Veg Week is a celebration of life and responsible lifestyles at Texas Tech University featuring a range of activities. During Veg Week we will have free food, have the opportunity to watch films, see a cooking demo, hear from speakers and advocates, tour the Haven Animal Shelter, learn about community gardening, experiment with virtual reality, and gather at some awesome local restaurants with plant-based food options to meet new friends, visit, and learn.





Brought to you by the Animal Rights Coalition, Hub City Veg Community, and the Cross-Cultural Academic Advancement Center.





For more info: https://ttuvegweek.wordpress.com/home/events/

Questions: TTUVegWeek@gmail.com