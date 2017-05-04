We are excited to host the Texas Tech University All-Majors Job Fair on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The fair will be held in the Student Union Ballroom from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Over 50 companies from a wide variety of industries will be in attendance, ready to discuss internship, part-time, and full-time opportunities within their companies!

How Can the UCC Help You Prepare?

To help you prepare, UCC offers Resume Critiques, Mock Interviews, and Career Workshops and our Career Closet provides free professional attire for students! In addition, we have partnered with the Texas Tech Activities Board to bring you FREE professional headshots at the fair!

We hope to see you at the All-Majors Job Fair!

Event Details:

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

12:00pm to 4:00pm

Student Union Ballroom

Professional dress encouraged

For more information click the link below.

www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/jobfair17/index.php