KTXT 88.1 is hosting a canned food drive to benefit South Plains Food Bank. We will be having a remote outside the SUB and collecting cans. The first 15 people to come by and donate cans will receive a ticket to Alamo Drafthouse to see a movie of their choosing.

3/30/2017



Alaina Porter



alaina.j.porter@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 3/31/2017



Veranda Outside the SUB



