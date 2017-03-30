On Thursday we will be having the first meeting of our "Diversity of Ideas" series with an incredibly controversial topic. Communism has been picking up steam in the discourse and on Thursday, March 30, at 8:00pm in the Brazos Room at the Student Union building. Zack Tauberious, a communist student at Texas Tech, will explain why he thinks that's warranted. This will no doubt be a heated talk/conversation, it's assumed that most of you will probably disagree (this is a libertarian group, after all). This event is hosted by Young Americans for Liberty, a registered student org.