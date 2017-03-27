Are you a staff member concerned about staff issues across campus, or do you know a staff member that has great ideas and is vocal about campus issues? Join Staff Senate! The nominations page will be up on the Staff Senate website starting April 3rd and will run through April 14th! Take a tour of the website and decide for yourself. You have a voice! Visit: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/staffsenate/ for more information. Posted:

3/27/2017



Originator:

Maggie Gilchrest



Email:

maggie.j.gilchrest@ttu.edu



Department:

National Wind Institute





Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

