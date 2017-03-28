Looking for a career- Air Force ROTC has a fast track for you!

Eligible students can start the program this coming fall semester (17), attend field training summer of 2018, and be able to commission into the Air Force as Second Lieutenants during the summer of 2018 upon graduation and completion of field training.

This program is also open to graduate students who can commission in Fiscal Year 2019. Graduate students do not have to finish their programs before commissioning.

For questions, please stop by Air Force ROTC Detachment 820, Holden Hall, Rm 3, call 806-742-2143, or check out our website at www.depts.ttu.edu/afrotc/ Posted:

3/28/2017



Originator:

Jose Milan



Email:

jose.milan@ttu.edu



Department:

Aerospace Studies





