TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
***SUMMER SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE***
STEM MBA AT THE RAWLS COLLEGE

It’s not too late to earn your MBA from Texas Tech Rawls College of Business in ONE year. Classes start in June. Applications due May 1st.

• Understand the fundamentals of business and how they apply to STEM industries
• Improve your leadership and managerial skills
• If you have 12 hours or less to complete your degree, you may take two classes prior to graduation


Questions? Contact Cristina Sierra at 806-834-4088 or email: (cristina.sierra@ttu.edu)
Visit us at: http://grad.ba.ttu.edu/stem/ or follow us on Instagram--rawls_stem_mba
Posted:
4/11/2017

Originator:
Cristina Sierra

Email:
cristina.sierra@ttu.edu

Department:
Rawls College of Business


Categories