STEM MBA AT THE RAWLS COLLEGE
It’s not too late to earn your MBA from Texas Tech Rawls College of Business in ONE year. Classes start in June. Applications due May 1st.
• Understand the fundamentals of business and how they apply to STEM industries
• Improve your leadership and managerial skills
• If you have 12 hours or less to complete your degree, you may take two classes prior to graduation
Questions? Contact Cristina Sierra at 806-834-4088 or email: (cristina.sierra@ttu.edu)
Visit us at: http://grad.ba.ttu.edu/stem/ or follow us on Instagram--rawls_stem_mba
4/11/2017
Originator:
Cristina Sierra
Email:
cristina.sierra@ttu.edu
Department:
Rawls College of Business
