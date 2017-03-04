There are * 652 women’s and gender studies programs at community colleges, colleges, and universities in the U.S.

In 1981, the



If you are interested in adding to your critical thinking skills and focusing on a career that intersects multiple perspectives of diversity, our program will be a good addition to your academic plan. For more information…

You can read about the program, view examples of course work, and begin to answer the question; “What can I do with a Women’s Studies Minor” by reviewing our Career Guide online:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/career_guide.php If you would like to review this information with the TTU Women’s Studies Program Coordinator and undergraduate advisor Patricia Earl, email her at patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu to make an appointment. If you have questions about minoring at the graduate level or the Graduate Certificate program contact the TTU Women’s Studies Program Director and graduate advisor Charlotte Dunham, email her at charlotte.dunham@ttu.edu to make an appointment.

When you are ready to declare the minor, visit with your advisor in your declared major and ask for the minor declaration form. Your primary academic advisor will review the course selections in your larger degree plan. You could come prepared to that appointment by using the online resources above to evaluate and select the 18 credit hours in your Women’s Studies minor that best-fit your academic interests and goals. Finally, send an email to the corresponding Women’s Studies Advisor listed above to schedule an appointment and complete the minor declaration process.



We are delighted to share our program and support the academic community. Please note that a minor in Women’s Studies has course options, which can begin as early as your first college semester!



• Source: “Mapping Women’s and Gender Studies: A National Census of Women’s and Gender Studies Programs in U.S. Institutions of Higher Education”, NORC Project 6433.01.62, Dec. 2007, The National Women’s Studies Association:



CONTACT: The Women’s Studies Program, In 1981, the Women’s Studies Program was approved by ASCAP as an interdisciplinary program. Two students decided to pursue the minor that year. As of today, the program has grown to fulfill credit within the Core Curriculum in the area of the Humanities and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Additionally, since 2006 the Women’s Studies Program participates in the Graduate Certificate Program (GCP), offering a specialist inter-disciplinary sub-field in women’s, gender, and identity studies for doctoral and master’s degree candidates. The GCP also functions as a stand-alone credential useful for professionals.If you are interested in adding to yourand focusing on a career that intersectsof, our program will be a good addition to your academic plan. For more information…, visit with your advisor in your declared major and ask for the minor declaration form. Your primary academic advisor will review the course selections in your larger degree plan. You could come prepared to that appointment by using the online resources above to evaluate and select the 18 credit hours in your Women’s Studies minor that best-fit your academic interests and goals.We are delighted to share our program and support the academic community. Please note that a minor in Women’s Studies has course options, which can begin as early as your first college semester!• Source: “Mapping Women’s and Gender Studies: A National Census of Women’s and Gender Studies Programs in U.S. Institutions of Higher Education”, NORC Project 6433.01.62, Dec. 2007, The National Women’s Studies Association: http://www.nwsa.org/PAD/database/index.php The Women’s Studies Program, womens.studies@ttu.edu , MS 2009 (DOAK RM’s 123 & 125), T (806) 742.4335 http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies Posted:

4/3/2017



Originator:

Patricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Womens Studies Program





Categories

Research

Academic

Departmental

