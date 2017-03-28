Subject : TTUHSC Department of Otolaryngology is looking for participants to complete a brief (5min), anonymous, research survey – enter to win one of five $20 Amazon gift cards .

The Department of Otolaryngology (ENT) at TTUHSC is looking for participants to complete a brief 5-minute ANONYMOUS survey. The survey will collect your basic demographic information and then ask for your impression of differing infant head shapes. We are conducting a research study to assess if some head shapes are preferred over others.

Participants can be entered to win one of five $20 Amazon gift cards if they choose.

The title of the study is: Assessing Adult Aesthetic Preferences of Pediatric or Infant Head Shapes

Please take a few minutes to complete the online survey. Individual responses will be anonymous and confidential.

Please remember:



· Completion of the survey is voluntary.



· Please answer every question.



· There are no right or wrong answers.



· Please take this survey on a computer (not a phone).







To complete the research survey, click here:



https://tthsclubbock.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aY3gumbeSKGLxgV

By completing the survey, you are giving your consent to be in this research study. At the end of the survey, you will have an option to be entered into a lottery drawing for a $20 amazon gift card.

If you have already completed a survey--- please do NOT complete it again.

Thank you so much for helping us!

If you have any questions, please contact: Mayank Aranke: mayank.aranke@ttuhsc.edu or Maleeh Effendi: maleeh.effendi@ttuhsc.edu

This study is IRB-exempt.