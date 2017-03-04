tiehh.radon@ttu.edu. Note : The test kit is a hermetically sealed, activated charcoal, flat container; instructions and information card are included in the mail package. Testing instructions are included with the test kit; includes room location selection and height. The return mailing envelope has pre-paid postage on the outside of the mailer, that can be dropped into a mailbox after the testing time. Analysis results can be expected within 3-5 business days after the sample arrives to the lab. I need your assistance to obtain home test data from several Texas counties (see below). If you have contacts in these counties, I will send a test kit to the home. The kit and testing are free-of-charge. Please forward me your contact's information:: The test kit is a hermetically sealed, activated charcoal, flat container; instructions and information card are included in the mail package. Testing instructions are included with the test kit; includes room location selection and height. The return mailing envelope has pre-paid postage on the outside of the mailer, that can be dropped into a mailbox after the testing time. Analysis results can be expected within 3-5 business days after the sample arrives to the lab. TX counties : Borden, Brooks, Colorado, Cottle, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dimmit, Duval, Foard, Gonzalez, Hall, Irion, Jim Hogg, Karnes, Kenedy, Kent, King, Loving, Madison, Martin, McCulloch, Mitchell, Motley, Oldham, Robertson, San Augustine, Scurry, Sterling, Stonewall, Terrell, Upton, Ward, Winkler, Young, Zapata, Zavala. Posted:

4/3/2017



Originator:

Lucy Lim



Email:

lucy.lim@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Research

