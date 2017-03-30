The graduate Technical Editing students are looking for non-native speakers of English who would like help with their writing (those who have been bilingual from birth are not eligible for this project but are eligible for other projects).

Typically, clients provide chapters from dissertations or portions of research articles for the students to edit, but any long document is eligible. Documents to be submitted for a class would need to have the permission of the instructor. The editors will examine the documents for content, organization, design, style, and grammar.



To participate, you need to:



-submit 15-20 double-spaced pages ready for editing now

-be willing to answer any questions the student has by email

-meet with the student for 60 minutes in a public place (like the student union) or by Skype or online chat to receive writing tutoring



If you meet these requirements and would like to participate, please email me your document to be edited (angela.eaton@ttu.edu). If it meets the requirements, I will assign you an editor. The students will email you to introduce themselves, edit the work, and schedule the tutoring session. After the tutoring session, they will email you your edited document.



I hope this free editing will help you!

Best wishes,

~Dr. Eaton

