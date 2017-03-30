Monday, April 3 through Thursday, April 6, starting at 9:00 a.m. each morning, the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will be hearing oral arguments on campus in the Hunt Courtroom (LANR 156).





Full docket is available here: http://www.ca5.uscourts.gov/clerk/calendar/1704/33.htm





Oral arguments begin at 9:00 a.m. each morning and are expected to last 1 - 2 hours each day, so guests are encouraged to arrive early. The public may not congregate outside the courtroom entrance, but, instead, is encouraged to enter and leave the courtroom quietly during oral arguments as needed, especially for class attendance. Observers should be seated, if seating is available, or otherwise may stand in the back of the courtroom. Backpacks are permitted. There is no dress code other than refraining from wearing expressive clothing.





5th Circuit Electronics Policy:

NO ONE may use any ELECTRONIC DEVICE while in the courtroom gallery. This includes cameras and recording devices. Cell phones must be turned OFF, not muted or in airplane mode. There are no exceptions to these rules.