Tech Habitat General Meeting!

Tech Habitat will have a general meeting April 4, 2017 to invite volunteers to help the community and Build Homes with us next weekend April 8th from 9:00 A.M. to noon.

Posted:
3/31/2017

Originator:
Lauren Dixon

Email:
lauren.dixon@ttu.edu

Department: N/A
N/A


