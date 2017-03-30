



The project is expected to be completed in early May 2017. We will notify the campus community as soon as the facility is ready for use. For questions about this renovation project, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at The TTU IT Division computer lab in Room 10 of the Student Union Building basement will temporarily close for renovations starting March 31st, 2017. Based on usage metrics, we have selected a time period for the renovation that will have the least impact on the user community. The renovation is scheduled during the semester in order to be completed by the Spring final exams and to support the significant use by incoming students during Red Raider Orientations. The purpose of the renovations is to refurbish the computer lab facility and to establish an additional IT Help Central Walk-up Services location to assist students, faculty, and staff with their computing needs. While renovations are in progress, students are encouraged to use the ATLC in the west basement of the TTU library building. Additional lab locations are available online at http://www.itts.ttu.edu/labs The project is expected to be completed in early May 2017. We will notify the campus community as soon as the facility is ready for use. For questions about this renovation project, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

3/30/2017



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

