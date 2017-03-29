Texas Tech University has added the Respondus Monitor product to the institutional LockDown Browser license for the purpose of remote authentication and proctoring in 100% online courses high stake exams in the Blackboard LMS through the remainder of the 2017 school year. The Repondus Monitor license will allow faculty to add webcam and video technology to LockDown Brower examinations. Respondus monitor will:



· Record student exam sessions with a webcam (student supplied)

· Flag suspicious behavior during a recorded exam

· Allow faculty to review the flagged examinations to determine if academic misconduct occurred.



When students use LockDown Browser to access an exam in the Blackboard Learning Management System they are unable to print, copy, visit other websites, or access other applications.



Respondus Monitor’s Automated Video Analysis will automatically flag suspicious behavior during an exam. For example, if a student leaves the computer for a bit, or if a different person appears in the webcam recording during an exam, it will get flagged for the instructor. Once the exam session is complete, instructors can view the flagged segments, along with other data.



For more details, visit www.respondus.com/monitor.



The Instructor and Student Quick Start Guides for LockDown Browser and Respondus Monitor are available at www.respondus.com/products/monitor/guides.shtml.



If you have questions or problems using LockDown Browser or Respondus Monitor, direct your questions to the following contact here at Texas Tech University:



Ron Nail at TTU Worldwide eLearning – 742-7227 or elearning.emergingtech@ttu.edu



Our license with Respondus, Inc. does not permit instructors or students to obtain support directly from Respondus, Inc. If our staff is unable to solve a particular question or problem, we will contact Respondus, Inc. on your behalf.



We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity and that you find these applications useful. Posted:

3/29/2017



Originator:

Ronald Nail



Email:

ron.nail@ttu.edu



Department:

Provost and SVP Academic Affairs





Categories

Departmental

