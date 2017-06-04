Since the turn of the millennium, archaeologists have turned their attention to new and unusual spheres of human activity – especially contemporary activity. This presentation will introduce the first large-scale archaeological project on a site in space, a study of the International Space Station, which has been continuously occupied since November 2000.

Thursday 5:35 pm, April 6th in MCOM 0067

Please join us all are welcome!

Posted:

3/29/2017



Originator:

Hannah Friedman



Email:

hannah.friedman@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information

Time: 5:35 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 4/6/2017



Location:

MCOM 0067



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

