“To Boldly Go Where No Archaeologist Has Gone Before”
Since the turn of the millennium, archaeologists have turned their attention to new and unusual spheres of human activity – especially contemporary activity. This presentation will introduce the first large-scale archaeological project on a site in space, a study of the International Space Station, which has been continuously occupied since November 2000. 
Thursday 5:35 pm, April 6th in MCOM 0067
Please join us all are welcome!
Posted:
3/29/2017

Originator:
Hannah Friedman

Email:
hannah.friedman@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit

Event Information
Time: 5:35 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/6/2017

Location:
MCOM 0067

