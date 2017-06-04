|
Since the turn of the millennium, archaeologists have turned their attention to new and unusual spheres of human activity – especially contemporary activity. This presentation will introduce the first large-scale archaeological project on a site in space, a study of the International Space Station, which has been continuously occupied since November 2000.
Thursday 5:35 pm, April 6th in MCOM 0067
Please join us all are welcome!
