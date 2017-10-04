TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Temporary Advisor Positions Open for Summer!
Are you a graduating senior looking for a rewarding summer job? The Texas Success Initiative is in search of temporary advisors to assist with Red Raider Orientations this summer. Pay is competitive and successful candidates will gain experience in advising. Apply at https://www.texastech.edu/careers/staff-positions.php (Requisition #10198BR) or contact the TSI Office with questions at (806) 742-3242.
Posted:
4/10/2017

Originator:
Bonnie Cordell

Email:
bonnie.cordell@ttu.edu

Department:
SOAR TSI Program


Categories