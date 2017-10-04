Are you a graduating senior looking for a rewarding summer job? The Texas Success Initiative is in search of temporary advisors to assist with Red Raider Orientations this summer. Pay is competitive and successful candidates will gain experience in advising. Apply at https://www.texastech.edu/careers/staff-positions.php (Requisition #10198BR) or contact the TSI Office with questions at (806) 742-3242. Posted:

4/10/2017



Originator:

Bonnie Cordell



Email:

bonnie.cordell@ttu.edu



Department:

SOAR TSI Program





