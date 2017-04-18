The Inaugural Spark Conference will be held on April 27th- 28th, 2017 at the Innovation Hub at Research Park. The Spark Conference is a two-day journey of excellence in industry, inventors & investment in innovation. There are several events going on throughout this conference and individuals are invited to come and be a part of the excitement.

On Thursday, April 27th, 2017

Join us for free breakfast with the Tech Huddle, an open house for licensing and patents at TTU.

See iLaunch participants pitch their business plans in TTU’s very own “Shark Tank” like event.

Stick around for the Lightning Round Reception, an “American Idol” meets “Shark Tank” event where students and faculty pitch the next big idea for votes.

On Friday, April 28th, 2017

Join The Hub for Spark Fund and the GLEAMM Innovation Poster Showcase.

Students and faculty display grid-modernization & renewable energy technology for funding.

Lunch and keynote speaker Wesley Rhodes, IBM Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Sensemaking, Director of the Network Science Research Center and Executive Cybersecurity Architect with the Cognitive and Cloud computing group.

RSVP for the Spark Conference at innovationhub.ttu.edu

