The Climate Science Center seminars will resume next Tuesday, April 4th at NOON over spirituality, sponsored by TTU Department of English.

Please remember that we will be in the Experimental Sciences Building in room 120.

As always, coffee and cookies are provided and please feel free to bring your lunch! All faculty, staff, and students are welcome.

The seminars have moved from a presentation style to an interactive panel style. Three expert panelists will be speaking and answering questions over a specific topic in relevance to climate science. April's topic is on spirituality.

This month's panelists are:

Katharine Hayhoe (Department of Political Science)

Ken Baake (Department of English)

Kevin Young (Pastor at St. John's United Methodist Church)

If you have any questions about the seminars please contact Cristina Bradatan <cristina.bradatan@ttu.edu> or Zhe Zhu <zhe.zhu@ttu.edu>.