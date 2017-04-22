Tech to Town will serve as a one-day event that brings students, faculty, and staff out into the community to serve, impact, and strengthen the bonds between Texas Tech University and the City of Lubbock. Texas Tech University is grateful for the support and care that the City of Lubbock provides throughout the year, and this is just a small way to say thank you.

To register and learn more about the volunteer opportunities please visit http://www.ttu.edu/administration/president/techtotown/.

Questions? Please contact Student Government Association President Ben Sharp - benjamin.sharp@ttu.edu.

Free food and a t-shirt will be provided. We look forward to volunteering with you! Posted:

4/3/2017



Originator:

Missi Currier



Email:

missi.currier@ttu.edu



Department:

President's Office



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 4/22/2017



Location:

Texas Tech University Campus



