Packaging together a plethora of talent, songs, history, and love for the South Plains, Sonny Curtis, Joe Ely, and Lloyd Maines will come together on stage to perform at this year’s Lubbock Lights. These music industry giants and legends have transcended musical genres for decades bringing together iconic sounds and unforgettable musical memories and moments. The event, sponsored by the TTU Office of the President, features discussions and performances by these local and regional musical artists and gives attendees an inside look at the creative processes and inspirations that go into each artist’s work.

To learn more and purchase tickets please visit http://www.ttu.edu/administration/president/lubbocklights/.

General Admission: $23

Students – 1 free ticket with valid TTU ID at the SUB ticket booth