The story of a promising young journalist who made some really bad decisions thereby inciting the worst plagiarism scandal ever seen at the world’s most important newspaper – The New York Times. Jason Blair’s exclusive interview for A Fragile Trust represents the first time he has spoken out about his actions at the Times since the weeks immediately following the scandal in 2003. A Fragile Trust tells the dramatic story of Jayson Blair and Macarena Hernandez, two reporters who became entangled in a scandal that brought the New York Times to what publisher Arthur Sulzberger called “the low-point in the 152 year history of the paper.” From the buzz of New York City to the solitude of the Texas desert, this cinematically evocative film addresses questions of ambition, race, and hierarchy in journalism, while bringing focus back to the heart of the matter, the sacred and fragile trust upon which all American journalism is built. (From the director’s website)





