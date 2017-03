Looking for the IDEAL Summer job? Come to one of our info sessions offered this spring to learn more about what you can do to become part of the Summer 2017 IDEAL and RaiderLife camp counselor team. We host many camps throughout the summer so our schedule is flexible. All of our camps are held here on campus and we will cover your room, board, plus this is a PAID Position!! The best thing about working for one of our camps is the impact on the youth you will make in such a short time. To get an application, you MUST come to one of the following info sessions: April 4 – 5pm-7pm MCOM 266 April 5 – 2pm-3pm HS 273 Hope to see you there, if you have any questions until then please feel free to contact our offices at (806) 742-2420 or (806) 742-7017. Posted:

3/29/2017



Leticia Hernandez



lett.hernandez@ttu.edu



Science Its a Girl Thing





