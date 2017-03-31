Individuals who have a body mass index (BMI) that >25 kg/m2 may be eligible for participation. The study will involve consuming a meat-free diet for two 3-day periods, as well as completing two 24-hour fasts on nonconsecutive days. All testing is noninvasive, and the tests being conducted include metabolic rate measurement, body composition assessment, urine and saliva collection, and some surveys. Additionally, a commercially available dietary supplement will be consumed during the study. Individuals who complete the study receive $75 and a report containing their body composition and metabolic rate information. For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Dr. Grant Tinsley at grant.tinsley@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.