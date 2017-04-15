TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Family Fun at 47th Annual Ranch Day

FAMILY FRIENDLY FUN — Finding an activity for the whole family isn’t always easy, but the 47th Annual Ranch Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15 is a crowd pleaser for every age. At the National Ranching Heritage Center you’ll see cowboys, horses, chuck wagons and even a Comanche tepee on the front lawn. Volunteers in period clothing will make frontier life come alive for you and yours.  Over 30 activities will be offered throughout the day, including horse rides, magic shows, ranch horse demonstrations, butter making and more. Admission is free…..and so is the fun!  www.nrhc.ttu.edu
4/3/2017

Julie Hodges

julie.hodges@ttu.edu

National Ranching Heritage Center

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 4/15/2017

National Ranching Heritage Center 3121 4th Street

