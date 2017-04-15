Both the young and young at heart enjoy our Ranch Day activities each spring when cowboys, horses, chuck wagons and 185 volunteers, many dressed in period clothing, make pioneer life come alive for visitors. More than 5,000 guests attend the popular event every year to participate in hands-on ranch or range science and history demonstrations as well as music, dancing, a Comanche tepee, horseback riding, and an old-fashioned "Snake Oil Magic Show" in the 6666 Barn. The 47th Annual Ranch Day will be Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to the public at no charge, but a $5 donation is suggested. The historic park is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

