Quailapalooza will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the NRHC. This event will focus on the Northern Bobwhite Quail and the science behind this treasured rangeland creature. Children ages 5 to 12 will learn why scientists study the bobwhite quail and will have the opportunity to see adult and baby quail, learn about quail tracking, and become familiar with the habitat where quail live. Presentations will be made by students and researchers at Tech Tech University's Quail-Tech Alliance. This event is sponsored by Llano Estacado Quail Forever and Park Cities Quail.

Space is limited for Quailapalooza so make reservations now by contacting Shelby Schwartz at (806) 834-1225.



