TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
It is time for Quailapalooza
Join us as we explore Northern Bobwhite Quail and the science behind this treasured rangeland creature. The Quail-Tech Alliance team will provide several educational centers for kids ages 5 to 12 where they can learn all about Northern bobwhite quail and how scientists study them! Space is limited -- RSVP to Shelby at shelby.schwartz@ttu.edu or 834-1225 today!
Posted:
4/13/2017

Originator:
Julie Hodges

Email:
julie.hodges@ttu.edu

Department:
National Ranching Heritage Center

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/22/2017

Location:
National Ranching Heritage Center 3121 4th Street

Categories