|
Join us as we explore Northern Bobwhite Quail and the science behind this treasured rangeland creature. The Quail-Tech Alliance team will provide several educational centers for kids ages 5 to 12 where they can learn all about Northern bobwhite quail and how scientists study them! Space is limited -- RSVP to Shelby at shelby.schwartz@ttu.edu or 834-1225 today!
|Posted:
4/13/2017
Originator:
Julie Hodges
Email:
julie.hodges@ttu.edu
Department:
National Ranching Heritage Center
Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/22/2017
Location:
National Ranching Heritage Center 3121 4th Street
Categories