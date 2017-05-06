The National Ranching Heritage Center will provide a variety of week-long summer youth classes June 5-9 for children who have completed the first through fifth grades. Children will participate in hands-on classes that will stimulate their imagination as they experience pioneer life as it was centuries ago, express themselves through ranch art, make a Western movie from their own script, and learn the basics of leather working. Classes will meet each morning from 8:30 to 12:30, and class size will be limited to 15 students. Registration is $60 and includes a t-shirt. Download a brochure and register now at http://ranchingheritage.org/summer-youth-classes/.