Opus Cactus is a dynamic journey into the hidden landscape of the American Southwest. With a sense of danger, sensuality and humor, the desert world of soaring cactuses, slithering lizards, snakes and frolicking insects all come to life once uncovered through the magic of MOMIX.

MOMIX’s Artistic Director, Moses Pendleton, is one of America’s most innovative and widely performed choreographers and directors. In 1981, Pendleton created MOMIX which has been celebrated for its ability to conjure up a world of surrealistic images using props, light, shadow, humor and the human body. The troupe tours internationally, with a repertoire of 7 full-length shows, and is currently celebrating 35 years of awe-inspiring work. MOMIX has been featured in Hanes and Target commercials and has performed for numerous corporate events for Mercedes-Benz, MAC Cosmetics, DOW Chemicals, and Kohler.

“Inspired by the flora, fauna and simple magic of the American Southwest, Pendleton’s ingenuity, theatricality and cunning imagination are seen at full stretch…” – New York Post

Tickets are $18.00 and are available at all Select-A-Seat locations, by phone at (806) 770-2000, or by visiting www.selectaseatlubbock.com. Texas Tech students may receive one free ticket at the SUB Allen Theatre Info Desk with a valid student ID.