Please join us on April 5 Wednesday in Media & Communication Bldg. Room 153 at noon-1 pm for a Brownbag/Brainstorming session featuring Dr. John Velez from the Department of Journalism and Electronic Media. This is a FREE event! Faculty, staff, and students from all disciplines are welcome to attend! Dr. Velez's research explores the psychological processes underlying new media selection and effects. His primary research program examines how cooperative social interactions can attenuate the deleterious effects of violent video games on players' subsequent cooperative and aggressive behaviors. Velez received his PhD in Mass Communication Uses and Effects in the School of Communication from the Ohio State University. Posted:

