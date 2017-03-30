Parking rules and times will be adjusted as follows:

Thursday, March 30 Friday, March 31 Interior of campus opens 3:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. City takes north half of C1 lot of Commuter North 4 p.m. 4 p.m. Commuter West unavailable 4:30 p.m. 4 p.m. Garth Brooks concert begins 7:30 p.m. 7 p.m. ABC Rodeo begins 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.



Busing

Due to concert traffic control by police, bus routes must be diverted to avoid 18th Street Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. and Friday starting at 4 p.m.

Double T: Bypasses Wall/Gates stop; adding Horn/Knapp stop

Red Raider: Bypasses eastbound and westbound Chitwood/Weymouth/Coleman stops.

Masked Rider: Bypasses eastbound and westbound Chitwood/Weymouth/Coleman stops.

Rec Center Parking

The Rec Center will remain open, but C11 Rec parking will likely be impassable due to traffic constraints around performance times. If you plan on using the Rec Center Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday, or Sunday, it is highly recommended to work out early in the day or allow plenty of time to find a parking space and get to the Rec Center.

If Attending a Garth Brooks Performance

A number of free parking options are available. These lots along with traffic directions for each lot and rideshare drop-off and pick-up points can be found at http://www.parking.ttu.edu/GarthBrooks.php.

If Attending an ABC Rodeo Performance

All ABC Rodeo parking is set and controlled by the City of Lubbock. Free parking is available in Commuter North lots and the Raider Park Garage.





Contact parking@ttu.edu or (806) 742-PARK with any questions.