The Association of Natural Resources Scientists (ANRS) at Texas Tech is hosting Scales, Tails, & Trails - an outdoor event for children and families. Kids will get to participate in nature-themed activities such as face painting, games, arts and crafts, and seeing live animals. The event is FREE and participants will get to take home their creations and other freebies at the end of their activities. Come out and learn about the outdoors and Texas wildlife! All ages welcome! https://www.facebook.com/events/1307146342677432/ Posted:

Erin Stukenholtz Bohlender



erin.stukenholtz@ttu.edu



Event Information

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

4/1/2017



Location:

Lubbock Lake Landmark



Arts & Entertainment


