Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance presents Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play, April 10-16 in the Maedgen Lab Theatre, located at 2812 18th Street between Boston and Flint Avenues. Curtain times for the 2016-2017 Lab Theatre season are 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Anne Washburn's imaginative dark comedy propels us forward nearly a century, following a new civilization stumbling into its future. After the collapse of the known world, a group of survivors share a campfire and begin to piece together the plot of The Simpsons episode "Cape Feare" entirely from memory. As the years progress, this and other snippets of pop culture (sitcom plots, commercials, jingles, and pop songs) become the live entertainment of a post-apocalyptic society, sincerely trying to hold onto its past.

When asked about why she was excited to bring Mr. Burns to the Maegden Lab Theatre, Director Caroline Jane Davis said, “This show has a very special place in my heart. At its core, it's about people who have lost everything except their ability to tell and retell stories. Their post-apocalyptic society is built upon storytelling as a sign of status, of stability, of community. Their storytelling is what keeps them human. I think it's a beautiful reminder, as a theatre artist, of what our craft has the power to do. And I think that the audience, as storytellers themselves by the very fact that they are human, can find some hope in that power as well.

Tickets for Mr. Burns are $10 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student rush tickets are available for Texas Tech Students. For more information please call the Maedgen Theatre box office at (806) 742-3603.